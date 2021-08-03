Ric Flair officially addresses his WWE release 

As per yesterday's report, Ric Flair was released by WWE. The company officially confirmed the news via a Tweet earlier today. The Nature Boy himself has now addressed his departure by issuing a statement on Twitter. The statement reads as follows:

"I Am Officially Able To Respond To All The Press Related To My Requested Release From WWE, Which They Have Given Me,"" wrote Flair. "I Want To Make It Really Clear With Everyone That I'm Not Upset With WWE At All. They Solely Are Responsible For Putting Me In The Position Of Life That I'm In Right Now, Where I'm Seen In The Brightest Light Ever. We Have A Different Vision For My Future. I Wish Them Nothing But Continued Success! Thank You For Everything! Nothing But Respect!"

The 16-time world champion seems to have parted ways with WWE on good terms. As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation of the reasoning behind Flair's exit. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Flair's request was inspired by recent booking decisions that frustrated him. But another report states that the release was Vince McMahon's decision.

Ric Flair's last few WWE appearances were memorable

Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24

Before he joined WWE, Ric Flair was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. His limitless charisma and outstanding in-ring ability garnered great praise from wrestling audiences worldwide. The longevity of his career further cemented his legacy, as he wrestled through five different decades.

Flair's last WWE match came against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. This dramatic encounter is regarded by many as one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

That same year, Flair was inducted into the esteemed WWE Hall of Fame. This was only his first induction; he became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer in 2012 alongside the Four Horsemen.

Even though Flair retired several years ago, from time to time, he had been incorporated into WWE storylines. Last year, he was a prominent part of Randy Orton's revival of "The Legend Killer" character. Flair's most recent WWE run involved his romance angle with Lacey Evans. This storyline was canceled after Evans revealed she was pregnant.

