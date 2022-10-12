WWE legend Ric Flair makes a surprising revelation about AEW backstage morale amidst ongoing locker room unrest

Ric Flair might not have made any appearances in AEW as of yet, but the legend has some interesting insight into the current state of backstage morale.

The Nature Boy has truly had an incredible career and even recently stepped back into the Squared Circle for another bout. So far, Flair has unfortunately not been able to make an appearance in AEW despite his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, being signed to the promotion.

During a recent episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair briefly touched on the current situation that Tony Khan is facing with AEW.

"It's never gonna be perfect. Tony got his hands full. I don't know the thought process behind his decisions, but they have enjoyed a lot of success lately," Flair stated.

Flair continued, revealing that his stepdaughter helps All Elite Wrestling with their social media and stating that she hasn't seen any negativity in the promotion.

"Sophia -my stepdaughter - works for him, and she's having a great time and she thinks things are rolling smoothly. She does a lot of their social media. So, she's pretty much on top of what's going on there and she sees a lot of smiling faces. So, hopefully everything works out.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Ric Flair recently commented on whether or not he'll ever wrestle again after his advertised "last match" this past July.

Ric Flair wishes he was given the chance to manage Andrade El Idolo in AEW

Flair might not be in shape to regularly compete in the ring anymore, but The Nature Boy is yet to miss a step on the mic. Naturally, the 16-time World Champion could easily transition into the role of a wrestling manager.

During another episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair recalled how he had hoped that Tony Khan would allow him to manage Andrade in AEW.

"I wish Tony would have let me manage him [Andrade]. He is an absolutely phenomenal work and tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason," he added. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Could Tony Khan allow Ric Flair to make some kind of appearance in AEW in due time, or will The Nature Boy never be All Elite? In light of Andrade's recent unhappiness, could this be the best way to appease the star?

