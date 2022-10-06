WWE legend Ric Flair clarifies if he will wrestle again

WWE legend Ric Flair has no interest in returning to the ring at the moment but stated that he's still in good shape and feels great.

Ric Flair shockingly returned to the ring in July for the first time since 2011 for his "last match." Fans were surprised by the WWE Hall of Famer's decision to return to the ring as he had battled a life-threatening illness just a few years ago while he was also 73 years of age.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair clarified recent comments he made about wanting to return to the ring after hearing about Ricky Steamboat's upcoming match.

The Nature Boy stated that calling his match earlier this year as his "last match" was a mistake as he is still in good shape.

"None [his interest in wrestling again]. When I say that it inspires me to want to do it again [they think I'm doing it]. I'll stand by this, I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. I don't want to disappoint a bunch of fans by doing it again but I got myself in good shape and made one drastic mistake by not hydrating. I feel great. I feel like as long as you're healthy and you want to do it then you should do what you want to do when you get to my age," said Flair. [H/T Fightful]

Flair also stated that people, at times, limit themselves to what they can and should do which he is not in favor of.

Ric Flair has been challenged to a match by a former WWE star's father

Former WWE Superstar Paige, who now goes by her real name Saraya in AEW, comes from a wrestling family, and both her parents are famous wrestlers in the UK.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Saraya's father Ricky Knight said that he is still an active performer and wants to face Flair.

"I’m still competing at 70 years old I’m still doing 150 shows a year, I’m coming to take on Ric Flair to show him who’s the man,” said Knight.

Apart from Saraya, both of Knight's sons, Zak Zodiac and Roy Knight, are also in-ring performers.

Would you like to see Ric Flair wrestle again? Leave a comment in the section below.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : 0 votes