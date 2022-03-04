"Put him in a hospital for a month"- Ric Flair wants to manage released WWE star to plot against AEW owner Tony Khan

Ric Flair has always praised former WWE Superstar Cesaro's toughness in the ring. The veteran recently pitched a captivating storyline angle for The Swiss Cyborg's potential AEW debut.

Cesaro's shocking departure from WWE last week has been a hard pill to swallow for some wrestling fans. But on the flip side of the coin, people are in a frenzy over the prospect of seeing the King of Swing find a new wrestling home in All Elite Wrestling.

Flair entertained the thought while speaking on the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. The Nature Boy said that he'd love to manage a heel Cesaro in AEW:

"I would get Cesaro and get him a new manager, and make him a heel from day one [On potential AEW arrival]. If he had a talking place and was it going to be a heel, he'd be phenomenal. I'd love it [On becoming Cesaro's manager) --- [22:47 onwards]

Flair further spoke hypothetically about how he'd set up the seven-time tag team champion's AEW debut night.

The WWE legend suggested that he would ambush Mr. Khan to let the Swiss Superstar execute his 'Cesaro Swing' maneuver on the company's head honcho:

"If I was managing him, I would call Tony Khan out to the ring, and I knock him down from behind and have Cesaro get him in a giant swing and put him in a hospital for a month," Flair added.

The Swiss Superstar doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause and is officially a free agent alongside Samoa Joe, who was released from WWE for the second time on January 6 this year.

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in signing Cesaro

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager Danielson and Claudio are legit best friends. Last year, they wrestled each other in TV classics where Bryan did everything in his power to get Cesaro a push in WWE. Just IMAGINE what they can and will do together in AEW.



Open the cheque book, Tony Khan. Danielson and Claudio are legit best friends. Last year, they wrestled each other in TV classics where Bryan did everything in his power to get Cesaro a push in WWE. Just IMAGINE what they can and will do together in AEW.Open the cheque book, Tony Khan. https://t.co/c7Qa4Zbpwf

While recent reports have suggested that AEW didn't make a play to sign Claudio when he was negotiating over his contract with WWE, Tony Khan has shown interest in signing him.

Interestingly, Eddie Kingston called out The Swiss Superstar on Twitter, saying that he doesn't have the b**** to join Tony Khan's company. Should the former WWE performer sign with All Elite Wrestling, fans would love to see him rekindle a decade-old rivalry with The Mad King.

