Ric Flair says he "texted" Tony Khan after AEW Collision aired

Ric Flair recently revealed that he has been in contact with AEW president Tony Khan regarding the promotion's new television show, Collision.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been a very vocal supporter of his daughter, Charlotte Flair, and more recently showed the same amount of love for his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy heaped praise on Andrade's recent match with Buddy Matthews. He also claimed that he texted Tony Khan, presumably about how impressed he was by the bout.

“What a match. Unbelievable. [Andrade] stole it. I texted Tony. They stole it. I don’t know what direction he’s going in next, but man, it’s just gotta be positive for him. He reiterated the fact that he, it’s hard to say top five because there’s so many, but he is for sure in the top ten in terms of performers in our business, without a doubt. If I watch that match back, I say he’s in the top five. But man, they killed it. Buddy [Matthews] did a hell of a job as well. That whole new show, it had a whole new look. To me, it blows Dynamite away," Flair said. (H/T Fightful)

Of course, Flair is somewhat biased here. Still, it is hard to deny that Andrade and Matthews put on a more than praiseworthy match.

Andrade's run-in with AEW's House of Black

Following winning his highly-competitive contest with fellow former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews, Andrade El Idolo displayed incredible sportsmanship by offering a handshake to his defeated opponent.

However, Matthews was having none of it. The lights cut out, and when they turned on, Malakai Black and Brodie King were in the ring. The House of Black then proceeded to attack Andrade.

This seems to suggest that the story will continue on the upcoming episodes of AEW Collision, with El Idolo possibly calling on his La Faccion Ingobernable stablemates for help.

