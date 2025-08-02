  • home icon
Ric Flair sends a final message to Charlotte Flair before SummerSlam 2025

By Jacob Terrell
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:27 GMT
Ric & Charlotte Flair [Image credits: Ric Flair's official Facebook page]

Ric Flair is still recovering from his skin cancer surgery and the devastating loss of Hulk Hogan, but he took the time to wish his daughter good luck ahead of her match at WWE SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair is set to team with Alexa Bliss in a match against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. Flair and Bliss are an unlikely pairing, but fans have taken to it, and many are hoping to see the two dethrone the villainous Rodriguez and Perez.

The Nature Boy has always been intensely proud of his daughter, and he took to X/Twitter to wish her and Alexa Bliss good luck today. He also revealed that he'll be watching their match at SummerSlam:

"Good Luck To The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE And @AlexaBliss_WWE! Big Night At @WWE #SummerSlam! Championship Titles Are At Stake! I’m Betting On You Two! Walk That Aisle To Victory! I’ll Be Watching! WOOOOO!"

Ric Flair delivered a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan

At 76 years old, Ric Flair is still full of energy and often shows off how active he is to fans on social media. However, the past month has been a rough one for The Nature Boy, who had only just beaten skin cancer when he learned of Hulk Hogan's passing.

Flair was a good friend of Hogan, and the two had shared a professional rivalry for decades before hanging up their boots. After The Hulkster passed away due to cardiac arrest last week, Flair took to social media with a touching tribute:

"An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

Ric Flair remains signed with AEW despite not having appeared on television since May. Only time will tell whether The Nature Boy ever returns to WWE.

