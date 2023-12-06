Ric Flair is unlikely to leave AEW after recent update on his deal with the promotion, feels legend (Exclusive)

Ric Flair might not leave AEW so quickly, according to legend and journalist Bill Apter.

The Nature Boy shocked the whole world when he confessed that he would be open to quitting if he felt the fan criticism got out of hand after a controversial promo. However, as per Apter, Flair’s deal with AEW regarding his WOOOOO Energy Drink might prevent him from leaving. As per Tony Khan, the energy drink brand was paying AEW for all of Flair's appearances.

The legendary journalist was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone when he said the following:

"Now, the big thing is he said that he would be willing to leave AEW if it embarrassed them. It now has taken another step where Tony Khan has said something, and I can't paraphrase this exactly that Flair and the Flair company is paying for the promotion of the WOOOOO Energy Drink. They are not paying Ric Flair. He is paying them per performance. This sheds a new light on this whole relationship." [11:43 - 12:17]

Backstage reaction to Ric Flair’s controversial promo reportedly revealed

Ric Flair was in hot water when he took the microphone and cut a controversial promo on a taping of AEW Rampage. You can read more about that here.

According to Fightful Select, AEW immediately removed the promo from the final version. After this promo and seeing the backlash from fans, Flair took to social media and said that he would be open to quitting the company if they thought he was embarrassing them.

He received a lot of support from the wrestling community, and since then, things have appeared to have become normal.

