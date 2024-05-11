Ricky Starks reacts after Bryan Danielson announces his AEW contract expiry date 

Ricky Starks has sent a message to Bryan Danielson after the latter revealed that his AEW contract would be expiring before All In 2024 later this year.

In a recent interview, The American Dragon disclosed some surprising details about his AEW deal. He revealed that it was due to expire just before the 2024 edition of All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25. Danielson added that he would like to perform at the pay-per-view and that he was aiming to have his last match as a full-time performer at WrestleDream that goes down in October.

As expected, this news has spread like wildfire among the wrestling world, generating several reactions. Ricky Starks has now reacted to Bryan Danielson's announcement by sharing a clip of him, where the WWE legend can be seen praising Starks and adding that he wished to share a ring with him.

"Respect to the Dragon," tweeted Ricky Starks.

Starks and Danielson would go on to have a couple of memorable matches in September 2023, both of which The American Dragon won.

Bryan Danielson praises AEW colleague Kenny Omega

In a recent interview, Bryan Danielson made a "controversial" statement about his former AEW rival Kenny Omega, who's currently sidelined due to serious injuries. When quizzed about who was the greatest Canadian wrestler of all time, The American Dragon picked The Best Bout Machine over Bret Hart.

"It's gonna be controversial... I am a huge Bret Hart fan, right? But when you watch Kenny Omega, who wrestles for AEW, he's hurt now. I love Bret Hart, and love the Hart Family," said Bryan Danielson.

Danielson and Omega had one of the greatest matches in All Elite Wrestling history at Grand Slam 2021, where the two competed in a 30-minute time-limit draw. Fans have been clamoring to see the performers clash again and it remains to be seen if it comes to fruition before The American Dragon hangs up his boots.