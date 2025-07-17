Ricochet set to compete against former rival after nearly six months on AEW Collision

AEW star Ricochet signed with the Jacksonville-based company last year. His time in the promotion has been memorable so far. His speaking skills have improved, and he is one of the most despicable heels in all of wrestling. Additionally, he intends to become a World Champion someday.

Ricochet recently introduced Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona (Gates of Agony) as members of his new faction. This group appears deadly, and hopefully, Tony Khan will book them well. A few weeks back, Kaun and Liona attacked Future Of Flight's former rival, AR Fox, backstage at Collision. Interestingly, on this week's Dynamite, it was announced that Ricochet and Fox will lock horns in a singles match on the upcoming Collision. The two men are former rivals and have not battled one-on-one in nearly six months.

A few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan took to X to give fans further information about this bout.

"Saturday #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max This Saturday, 7/19 @KingRicochet vs @ARealFoxx. After the Gates of Agony, @thekaun + @ToaLiona, + their new mentor Ricochet left Fox laying in Seattle, Ricochet will collide vs AR Fox 1-on-1, on @AEW Collision THIS SATURDAY!" wrote Khan.

Ricochet credits AEW for making him fall in love with wrestling again

Ricochet was a WWE star from 2018 to 2024. Even though he won several titles in the Stamford-based company, he admitted that he got tired of the place. Earlier this year, he confessed on Twitter that World Wrestling Entertainment ruined his passion for professional wrestling. However, he has regained his passion since joining All Elite Wrestling.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. All Elite Wrestling helped me find that love again." wrote the 36-year-old.

The 36-year-old is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets and one of the most improved names this year. If he plays his cards right, a singles title victory in the company is inevitable.

