Is AJ Styles leaving WWE? Shocking exit explored after major tease

AJ Styles is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, who has been the cornerstone of WWE for the past several years. However, there has been a significant buzz around him lately. Rumors have been circulating that The Phenomenal One will go to his former promotion, Total Nonstop Action, for TNA Slammiversary at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Previously, there have been reports that Styles is on the final chapter of his in-ring career. Given that, the recent news has ignited speculation of him permanently going to TNA for one final run. However, that is not the case. AJ Styles is not leaving WWE. He is under a full-time contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Phenomenal One is expected to make only a single appearance in TNA on July 20 for its annual event, TNA Slammiversary. The speculation arose after the company's president, Carlos Silva, made a major tease. While hyping the fans in a post on X (fka Twitter), he wrote that the event will be TNA's greatest achievement and "it's going to be PHENOMENAL."

The deliberate use of the word "PHENOMENAL" appears to be a nod to Styles' moniker, The Phenomenal One, and it has been widely interpreted as a hint at his potential appearance. Additionally, PWInsider recently reported that internal discussions within WWE have been held about AJ Styles potentially appearing at TNA Slammiversary.

Is AJ Styles under a multi-year contract with WWE?

AJ Styles is one of the biggest stars WWE currently has. However, the 48-year-old is nearing the end of his in-ring career. During various interviews, he stated his intention to retire by the age of 50. Hence, fans have been wondering if The Phenomenal One is under a multi-year contract with WWE.

Well, that is not the case. Styles' WWE contract was rumored to expire by early 2025. Fightful recently reported that he signed a one-year extension with the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, the former WWE Champion is expected to be around for one more year.

Hence, it is not a multi-year deal. The fact that AJ Styles re-signed with WWE for only 12 months indicates that he might be on his final run with the company. The Phenomenal One might pull the curtains on his in-ring career by 2026.

However, these are only speculations and theories based on the recent developments. It will be interesting to see how things shape up and whether WWE has any major plans for Styles this year.

