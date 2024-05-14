Rob Van Dam was "very impressed" by real-life Bloodline member

Rob Van Dam is enjoying his time as a free agent and often makes appearances for AEW. With his current schedule, he's also able to evaluate several of the independent scene's top talents, including real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu.

Fatu is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. The 32-year-old parted ways with Major League Wrestling back in February and was reportedly telling people he'd been signed by WWE, but he hasn't made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion just yet.

Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on Fatu on a recent episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast. The ECW legend revealed that he was impressed by the young star, especially in regard to the way he moved and the maneuvers he was able to pull off:

"Yes, I have. He’s very good. I was very impressed with him. I saw him in LA at PCW, Pacific Coast Wrestling. I was there, and I was very impressed with him. For being a big dude, I like the way that he does the double-jump springboard moonsault, and that just stuck out in my mind. Obviously, he does a lot more than that, and he’s a really good wrestler. He’s been around for a while, making a lot of noise," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T Fightful]

Rob Van Dam recently clarified his status with AEW

All Elite Wrestling has been snapping up free agents throughout early 2024, but the company hasn't managed to lay its hands on any real-life Bloodline members, as Jacob Fatu is reportedly already locked in for WWE and Zilla Fatu recently claimed that he doesn't want to sign with AEW.

Rob Van Dam hasn't inked a full-time deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion, either. Although he's made several appearances for the promotion and even competed in a few high-octane matches, the 53-year-old recently claimed that he hasn't had any talks with the company about an extended run:

"I would like to think that I’m open to any conversation. So anything’s worth considering. Let’s hear what you got in mind, whatever. But no, I don’t have any of those talks. What you see is what you get, and that’s all anybody is talking about. All anyone is talking about doing, let me put it that way," RVD said on 1 of a Kind.

Many of wrestling's top free agents, including Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Tama Tonga, have been snatched up by WWE and AEW over the last few months. It remains to be seen whether Jacob Fatu and Rob Van Dam will also find permanent homes in the near future.

