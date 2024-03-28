“Roman Reigns losing his title for sure” - Fans spot possible clue hinting at AEW star’s WrestleMania return in WWE post

Ahead of WWE's WrestleMania XL, many have been looking forward to what may happen at the two-day spectacle. Following a recent post by WWE, fans have begun to speculate on some potential returns and debuts.

At the Showcase of the Immortals, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will take center stage again, but this time on both days of WrestleMania. With so much at stake and an event of this caliber, there may still be surprises.

On Instagram, WWE posted clips of some of the most iconic returns in the event's history, which included the likes of John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Hardy Boyz, and Cody Rhodes being the most recent of the bunch. Fans believed the timing was no coincidence and could be a hint.

Some fans saw this as a tease at a possible Hardy Boyz return. Matt Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire this month, which has brought in speculations from the fans regarding a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Some fans thought this could be a Dustin Rhodes return, even for one night only. They believe Tony Khan and Triple H may have allowed him to have one moment with his brother, and he could play a part in Cody dethroning Roman Reigns.

Others thought that this could hint at a debut, and one man whose future is still unknown is MJF, as he has not officially announced re-signing with AEW and is currently not on the promotion's roster page.

Paul Heyman makes a big statement regarding Roman Reigns' success in WWE

Heading into WrestleMania XL, Paul Heyman has made a bold statement regarding Roman Reigns.

Being The Wiseman to the Tribal Chief, Heyman acts as a counselor, a manager, and sometimes even a ring announcer and spokesperson.

On a recent Instagram story, Paul Heyman began to flaunt the Tribal Chief's success as of late and his ability to draw so much attention to himself as the man on top of WWE.

"Every single show. Every single appearance. Every single night. Sellout after sellout after sellout. Your #TribalChief has a rightful claim of being the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment history," wrote Heyman.

Now, it remains to be seen if he can keep this up until WrestleMania XL, as there could be a genuine chance that he could be dethroned if someone comes out to help his challengers. Who knows what the Tribal Chief could be in store for?

