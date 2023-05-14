"Roman Reigns shaking, title reign in jeopardy!!" - Twitter erupts after former AEW star teases signing with WWE someday

A former AEW star recently revealed his intention to sign with WWE in the coming years and have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential move.

Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers signed to Tony Khan's promotion. He spent three years in AEW before eventually leaving in 2022. The Bad Boy has continued to apply his trade on the independent circuit and is now a mainstay for Game Changer Wrestling.

Speaking to Haus of Wrestling, Janela said that his goal has always been to go to the Stamford-based promotion one day and compete at WrestleMania. He specifically said he can see himself making the move when he is 36 years old.

"I have goals right now, and one of them is the WWE. I’ve talked to people about it, and stuff, but not now, not anytime soon. I’m still 33. I’ve always said over the last five years, I can see myself signing to WWE when I’m 36. I don’t know why 36? I don’t know. But I still have goals in Japan. I have goals. I’m having fun." [H/T: Ringside News]

Ringside News shared the story on Twitter, posing about whether fans would want to see Janela in the world's largest wrestling promotion.

The overwhelming majority of responses were less than positive...

Jay @HipZOMJnt227 @ringsidenews_ lol no and they would never sign him. @ringsidenews_ lol no and they would never sign him.

Toxicity @FcknFF @ringsidenews_ He will have a career in wwe, as a janitor @ringsidenews_ He will have a career in wwe, as a janitor

However, one user showed some love to Janela by acknowledging his talent but adding that his style may not fit well in the promotion.

Louie Price @Louie_Price0 @ringsidenews_ As good as he is I don’t think WWE is the right place for him @ringsidenews_ As good as he is I don’t think WWE is the right place for him

Another user envisioned a world with Joey Janela as a world champion and said Roman Reigns should be worried.

Nonetheless, only time will tell whether Janela makes the jump to the world's largest wrestling promotion.

Joey Janela says performing in WWE should be every wrestler's dream

In the same interview with Haus of Wrestling, Joey Janela justified wanting to stay on the independent circuit for the time being by noting the freedom he has to do as he wishes.

However, Janela quickly followed this up by saying that someday want to sign with WWE and that every professional wrestler should have the same goal.

"I don’t have to deal with any politics. I don’t have to deal with people giving me sh*t for what I say on the internet. So, we’ll see, but WWE is always the goal. If WWE is not the goal for you, and you’re in the wrestling business, I don’t know what’s wrong with you because the dream is to wrestle at WrestleMania, and it should be the dream for everyone.”

While there is certainly a long list of stars that have achieved success outside of Vince McMahon's empire, the Stamford-based promotion is still the top dog of the business and probably will be for some time.

