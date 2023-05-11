Former AEW star calls out Paul Heyman for supporting controversial MMA fighter

A former All Elite Wrestling star has called out WWE's Paul Heyman for supporting a controversial MMA fighter.

A few weeks ago, Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship, which became exclusive to RAW, after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, was drafted to SmackDown. The new world champion will be crowned at Night of Champions later this month. The Wiseman has already hinted that Reigns may also decide to go after the title on a recent edition of the red brand.

Former AEW talent and current GCW star Joey Janela recently took to Twitter to call out Paul Heyman. Janela claimed controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis was a poser for wearing a shirt featuring ECW legend Sandman.

Danis responded to Joey via his DMs and showed a picture of Heyman supporting him. Janela made the private messages public and wondered why The Wiseman was showing support for the MMA star.

"Also @HeymanHustlewhat are you doing giving this dude the rub, did he pay you dirty money from his crypto sponsors?" tweeted Joey Janela.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pitches an interesting idea for Paul Heyman

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested a hilarious idea for Paul Heyman on television.

The Wiseman remains one of the best when it comes to delivering promos and keeping WWE Universe hanging on his every word. He helped make Brock Lesnar into an already bigger star than he was and has helped elevate Roman Reigns to a whole new level as The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince claimed that the company should introduce an animated version of Heyman to cut promos. The 62-year-old claimed that Paul-E has been cutting the same weekly promo and that the company could save money by animating him instead.

"Paul Heyman, and my plan is to animate him. We are gonna make him a cartoon figure that goes out every week and cuts the same promo, except he's gonna be a cartoon so that we don't have to actually pay Heyman," said Vince Russo. [From 22:30 - 22:51]

Joey Janela's contract expired with All Elite Wrestling last May, but The Bad Boy has found success in GCW and the independent wrestling scene. It will be interesting to see if Heyman offers a rebuttal to Janela's comments.

