Former WWE personality pitches a wild and hilarious idea for Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pitched a hilarious idea of having an animated version of Paul Heyman on WWE programming.

The Wiseman is one of WWE's most compelling speakers. During his long-lasting association with Brock Lesnar, Heyman played a crucial role in maintaining and selling the aura of The Beast Incarnate. Even during his current run as The Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman has cut some searing promos.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling with Russo, Vince Russo pitched having an animated version of The Wiseman appear in WWE. He explained that the "cartoon figure" would narrate the same promos every week and save money for the global juggernaut as they wouldn't have to pay Heyman.

"Paul Heyman, and my plan is to animate him. We are gonna make him a cartoon figure that goes out every week and cuts the same promo, except he's gonna be a cartoon so that we don't have to actually pay Heyman," said Vince Russo. (22:30 - 22:51)

Jim Ross likes to watch Paul Heyman on WWE TV

On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross had nothing but good things to say about his former WWE colleague, Paul Heyman. Ross said Heyman could take every segment he's involved in a notch higher.

"I was always following Paul and in his corner, still am to this very day. If I watch a WWE program, I hope that I'm watching one that has Heyman on it because, to me, he's the difference maker in making good TV or making great TV in the segments that he's involved in," said Ross.

With The Bloodline firmly at the top of the mountain in WWE, it's safe to say fans will get to see more of Heyman in the coming months.

