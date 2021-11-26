News Roundup: 5-time WWE world champion had financial issues after being fired, Bret Hart spotted with top AEW stars, WWE reached out to top promotion

On this edition of the AEW news roundup, we take a look at a number of stories from last week, including Bryan Danielson's comments on being in a "rough spot" financially following his first WWE release.

Former World Champion Bret Hart was spotted with a couple of top AEW stars this week. We also take a look at Ric Flair's comments on a dream match between his daughter Charlotte Flair and a top AEW star, as well as a whole lot more.

#5 AEW's Bryan Danielson was in a "rough spot" financially after his WWE release

Since 2020, we have seen WWE release a massive number of Superstars from their roster to the point where another wave of releases is more expected than a surprise.

One person who has faced being cut by WWE is current AEW star Bryan Danielson, who was released by WWE twice, early on in his career. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The American Dragon opened up about being let go by WWE and revealed that his first release in 2001 had been him in a "rough spot" financially:

"I was fired twice by WWE. It's funny because both times I was fired shortly after I had bought a new car. None of these are nice cars, and they're used cars or whatever it is, you know what I mean? But like, in both of them, I wasn't able to pay it off in full, but, but like, the first time in 2001, when I got fired, I had a $350 a month car payment. All of a sudden that car payment really I was having to work two jobs between that and insurance and all that kind of stuff. So, then all of a sudden, you don't have that guaranteed money coming in, and you're trying to find stuff and you don't have a college education, and you're making $50-$75 per indie show, and whatever it is, you know what I mean? Like, it can put you in a rough spot," said Bryan Danielson (H/T - Fightful)

Danielson is currently the number one contender for Hangman Page's AEW World Championship.

