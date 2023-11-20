Rumor killer on Dolph Ziggler being backstage at AEW Full Gear 2023

One of the hot topics coming out of AEW Full Gear 2023 was the promotion's acquisition of Will Ospreay. A viral photo floating around the internet suggested that Dolph Ziggler could also join Tony Khan's company soon, given that he was seemingly backstage at the pay-per-view. But this rumor has since been busted, and the truth behind the viral photo has been revealed.

Ziggler was released from his WWE contract this past September. With his real-life brother Ryan Nemeth making a home for himself in Tony Khan's company, many fans believed that The Showoff would join the Jacksonville-based promotion in due time.

This speculation was fueled even further when a photo of Ziggler and several All Elite stars hit social media shortly after Full Gear. However, Ryan Nemeth has since set the record straight:

"Actually this is from the green room at Hunkamania in LA. Instead of mislabeling it as the 'AEW Crew' for clicks, you could mention that Hunkamania in Chicago is next week and that tickets are here https://t.co/7aJhFwD6Il In fact, we'd appreciate it! Thanks!" posted The Hollywood Hunk.

The Nemeth Brothers' variety comedy show has become a hit with wrestling fans and others who might not be too familiar with their in-ring work.

Even with the circumstances of the photo now cleared up, many questions still remain about Ziggler's future in the wrestling business and whether he will eventually show up in AEW.

Dolph Ziggler could join AEW before the end of the year

WWE regularly implements 90-day non-compete clauses to wrestlers that they release from their contracts. This means that a star must wait three months before they can work in another promotion.

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) is currently serving his non-compete clause, creating a major roadblock between himself and an AEW debut that many fans feel is inevitable.

However, the former world champion could bless All Elite Wrestling with an amazing Christmas present if he chooses to sign with the promotion soon after his non-compete period is over, which is expected to be December 20. Although, only time will tell how this story unfolds.

