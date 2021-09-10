News and Rumor Roundup: Top star's wife says he's "misused" by AEW, Daniel Bryan's relationship with Vince McMahon, First hair vs. hair match?

Welcome to another AEW News and Rumor Roundup where we take a look at the latest updates from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We have a pretty big edition today, with an AEW's star wife firing a shot at the promotion as well as more on Bryan Danielson leaving WWE and his relationship with Vince McMahon. We also take a look at potential plans for the first hair vs. hair match in the company's history and more.

#6 Bryan Danielson's relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon and Bryan Danielson

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on AEW's newest signing, Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan's relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Meltzer said that Danielson is a "big Vince McMahon fan", adding that it was not an easy decision for the former world champion to sign with All Elite Wrestling:

"At the end of the day, I am sure that he probably got along really good with Tony Khan but he is a big Vince McMahon fan, more than people really understand. He’s a big fan of Vince McMahon as a person, so it was not an easy decision."

"He liked WWE, he liked the people in WWE, he liked Vince McMahon, but he still had to leave. Or still wanted to leave or whatever it was," said Meltzer about Bryan Danielson's relationship Vince McMahon and WWE.

Bryan Danielson recently made his AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view.

#5 First hair vs. hair match in AEW planned?

According to another report from Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is planning a hair vs. hair match as the culmination to the feud between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy.

This will be the first clash with such a stipulation in AEW history and no definite date has been set yet. The Full Gear pay-per-view in November is a possible date for the match. Another possible date is the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite later this month.

