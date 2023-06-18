Ryback gives his take on CM Punk's allegations about Hangman Adam Page being a stiff worker

Ryback has taken to Twitter to comment on the real-life tension between CM Punk and members of the AEW roster, namely Hangman Adam Page.

The former Intercontinental Champion spent over a decade under the WWE umbrella and became one of the company's most prominent performers. There, he worked with current AEW star CM Punk.

The Big Guy recently shared his take on the ongoing issues involving his former colleague and Tony Khan's company:

"I genuinely hope that if there are real issues with @CMPunk and others in @AEW, they find a way to come together and get on the same page. I know firsthand how detrimental it can be to label someone as “dangerous” or to hurt them on purpose when that was never the case and never was for anyone else. HAP [Hangman Adam Page] seems like a great guy from the people I know there, and I want to see the company truly get to #1 in all aspects," Ryback tweeted.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Fightful: Several on the AEW roster have pointed out that unlike many of the others in the situation, Hangman Page doesn’t have restrictions on being able to talk about his experiences with CM Punk, and still goes out of his way to not talk about Punk as to not stir anything up. Fightful: Several on the AEW roster have pointed out that unlike many of the others in the situation, Hangman Page doesn’t have restrictions on being able to talk about his experiences with CM Punk, and still goes out of his way to not talk about Punk as to not stir anything up. https://t.co/627tcTWZhW

Additionally, Ryback noted how imperative it is for the entire AEW locker room to work as a team in order to reach greater heights. He continued:

"By doing so, it will create more positive change for the business and allow more men and women to have a better work environment to do what they love and keep forcing positive changes in the business. Conversations go a long way, and sometimes, this business can bring out the worst in people where those conversations never take place. It will take a true team effort to keep growing and not only close the gap to @wwe but also surpass them with not just one person but EVERYONE, top to bottom."

While many in the wrestling world agree with these sentiments, only time will tell how these developments unfold.

Is Ryback heading to AEW?

After five years away from the ring, Ryback recently revealed that he will be medically cleared to wrestle this Summer and challenged WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to a retirement match.

With both stars currently being free agents, speculation has arisen about their possible emergence in AEW. Tony Khan has previously spoken about Goldberg to the media and Ryback has on more than one occasion teased joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WATER COOLER WRESTLING @CoolerWrestling #AEW During a live q&a on twitter this morning, Ryback stated that when he is ready to come back ,AEW would be his favorable landing spot. Ryback also mentioned to us that he would like to work a program with Ricky Starks or Wardlow but would be open to anything. #RYBACK During a live q&a on twitter this morning, Ryback stated that when he is ready to come back ,AEW would be his favorable landing spot. Ryback also mentioned to us that he would like to work a program with Ricky Starks or Wardlow but would be open to anything. #RYBACK #AEW https://t.co/eRUon0TQ6E

With Collision set to launch in just a few hours, could these two behemoths be revealed as the latest to join WWE's rivals? Many fans will be hoping so.

