Ryback invites AEW star to meet him and resolve their differences - "Not once have you done so prior"

AEW will host this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas and recently Ryback issued a personal invite to the current All-Elite star. The Big Guy made his name as a WWE Superstar, but in the eight years since leaving the company, he has made headlines for his social media antics.

The Big Guy spent over a decade with the Stamford-based company before his release in August 2016. The 42-year-old made a few indie appearances over the years but has not signed any wrestling promotion, while still managing to stay somewhat relevant online. Part of Ryback's online antics include critiquing the WWE and AEW products, while also calling out various wrestlers including Mark Henry.

The former Intercontinental Champion and The World's Strongest Man faced off numerous times in WWE and even teamed up. They have continued their rivalry on X in recent years. With Ryback living in Las Vegas and AEW heading to Sin City this week for Double or Nothing, The Big Guy invited the All Elite coach/scout to meet up in person.

"Hey @TheMarkHenry definitely hit me up when you’re in Vegas. Not once have you done so prior and I agree I would much prefer to talk in person, but you were the one that initially went on Busted Open and did what you did. You’re better than to do what you’re doing here and I’ve tried coming on Busted Open, but that was on you guys not letting me on or following up. Looking forward to talking eventually," Ryback wrote.

Henry has not responded publicly as of this writing. The two heavyweights wrestled a few dozen singles, tag team, and gimmick matches, from March 2013 - July 2015. Their last TV match came on the June 30, 2015, edition of SmackDown, and was won by then-Intercontinental Champion Ryback.

Mark Henry's AEW contract set to expire

Mark Henry spent almost 25 years with WWE before leaving in January 2021. The World's Strongest Man retired from in-ring action in 2017 but did work the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year.

Henry joined AEW in May 2021 and has worked as a commentator, interviewer, coach, and talent scout. It was recently revealed that his contract is set to expire this month, but there's still no word yet on what the future holds for the Olympic gold medalist.

Fans have called on Henry to return to WWE. The 52-year-old has teased one final match but has also said he's not sure if he can make that happen.