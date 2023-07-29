Ryback's brutal backstage beatdown on current AEW star  was just a "misunderstanding," jokingly claims the former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has seemingly attempted to make amends with a current AEW star as he recalled their hostile interaction from an episode of RAW a decade ago, calling the fiery affair "a simple misunderstanding."

The star in question is none other than the recent Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, Ricky Starks, who did some work as an extra in WWE before making a name for himself in AEW.

A video of Ryback berating Starks during a backstage segment on RAW was uploaded to Twitter. In the video, The Big Guy can be seen berating the yet-to-be Collision star, shoving food in his face, and even driving him through a table.

Replying to the post, Ryback said the following:

"All just a simple misunderstanding…," he tweeted.

Check out the video and Ryback's response here.

Considering how far Starks has come from this segment during the early days of his career, it's difficult to imagine that he holds any ill feelings towards the former Intercontinental Champion.

As for Ryback, he is gearing up for a return to the ring and has said that he could be cleared to compete imminently.

WWE legend accepts Ryback's challenge for a fight

Since revealing his desire to return to the ring, Ryback has called out a number of high-profile individuals. He recently challenged Booker T to a fight, which the WWE Hall of Famer has since accepted.

Booker T said the following on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"Ryback put a challenge out to me for a fight. He said a Bellator fight. Look, Bellator don't want no parts of a fight between Booker T [and Ryback]. Reality of Wrestling might put something on like that, but no real big organization is going to do anything like that, but as far as the challenge goes, I accept Ryback's challenge to a fight." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it seems like neither man is going to back down. More so, a match between these two stars could create a landmark moment fans will be eager to see.

