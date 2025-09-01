Samantha Irvin reveals she stopped Ricochet's big move during WWE Clash in Paris 2025 

Former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin and AEW star Ricochet are married. They reportedly got engaged in January 2023 and eventually tied the knot earlier this year.Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet signed with All Elite Wrestling last year. He is a heel and is currently in a partnership with the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona). Interestingly, The Lightskin Kingpin is quite active on X (fka Twitter). He is a huge troll, and his statements are often controversial.At the recently concluded WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, John Cena defeated Logan Paul in a singles match. During this showdown, the latter hit Cena with the Buckshot Lariat. Former AEW World Champion MJF retweeted a clip of the sequence and wrote that the YouTuber-turned-wrestler did the move better than &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. In response, Samantha Irvin wrote that she told her husband not to tweet what The Salt of the Earth had tweeted.&quot;I just told my husband not to tweet this 💀,&quot; she wrote.Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are currently in a rivalry with The Hurt Syndicate. Hopefully, the two teams will lock horns at All Out 2025, which is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 20.Ricochet demanded respect from The Hurt SyndicateOn the latest episode of Collision, The Lightskin Kingpin said that he is good at holding grudges. He has not forgotten the time MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin humiliated him on live TV, and he demanded respect from them.&quot;MVP, the day you, Bobby, and Shelton decided to embarrass me, everything changed. Because I don't forgive and I don't forget. I'm actually pretty good at holding grudges. That's why we had to make an example out of you at Forbidden Door. And at the end of this war that you started, you three will respect us. Cause damnit, we demand it,&quot; said the former WWE star.Ricochet has been thriving in the Tony Khan-led company. Hopefully, he will hold gold soon.