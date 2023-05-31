Samoa Joe confirms his status for AEW Collision, teases renewing decade-old feud with returning WWE veteran

AEW and ROH star Samoa Joe recently shared his thoughts on the premiere of Collision and revealed whether he will be present at the United Center in Chicago on June 17.

The former TNT Champion will be one of the headliners for the new Saturday night show, also featuring Andrade El Idolo, Thunder Rosa, Miro, and Powerhouse Hobbs, among others. CM Punk is another name who is heavily rumored to be on the show, as he has been dropping subtle hints of his imminent AEW return.

While speaking with Evan Mack on The Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast, Samoa Joe detailed how the addition of a new TV show will give the spotlight to several underutilized talents.

"I think Saturday nights are a really great night. [..] When you look at the AEW roster, you see the tremendous, talented athletes, there’s almost not enough time to see them all. I think AEW Collision will be able to definitely expand the fan experience as far as the wrestlers that you get to see," Joe said.

Joe confirmed that he'd be returning as part of the show and seemingly teased rekindling a decade-old feud with the Chicago native.

"I know I’m gonna be there. Anybody else in Chicago wants to show up and got an issue, they can be there too, but we’ll find out," he added. [H/T - Fightful]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Wow!



CM Punk has reportedly been angling to do a feud with Samoa Joe on his AEW return, according to Fightful Select.



The one guy CM Punk could never beat. A story that writes itself. The promos would be god tier.



If it happens, I'm game! What about you? Wow! CM Punk has reportedly been angling to do a feud with Samoa Joe on his AEW return, according to Fightful Select. The one guy CM Punk could never beat. A story that writes itself. The promos would be god tier. If it happens, I'm game! What about you? https://t.co/942DhZDqR5

For those unaware, CM Punk has been reportedly pushing to work with Samoa Joe upon his AEW return. Only time will tell whether a potential program between the two wrestling stalwarts will come to fruition.

Disco Inferno doesn't want to see CM Punk face Samoa Joe on his AEW return

Many fans and veterans alike have argued that CM Punk and The Elite should hash things out and turn their real-life animosity into a compelling TV feud.

However, Disco Inferno recently downplayed a possible feud between Punk and Joe. Instead, he is interested in seeing The Second City Saint face The Elite.

"I'm not interested [Samoa Joe facing CM Punk]. The only thing I'm interested in with Punk coming back is Punk versus The Elite guys, that's it. Other than that, it's just, it's just you're plugging another guy in the system of angles .... that's another rehash of an angle. This is all repeat, bro," Inferno said.

Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks are currently entangled in a heated rivalry with The Blackpool Combat Club.

It is unlikely that the company would pull the trigger on a money feud between CM Punk and The Elite anytime soon.

