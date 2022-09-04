"Doing my best to be more diligent" - Samoa Joe shares a cryptic message ahead of AEW All Out 2022

AEW star and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe recently shared a cryptic message via Twitter ahead of All Out 2022.

Joe made his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut against Max Caster on the April 6, 2022, edition of Dynamite. A week later, he won his first title under the AEW/Ring of Honor umbrella, defeating Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World TV Championship.

His last match was a successful title defense against Jay Lethal at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Recent reports have suggested that The Samoan Submission Machine could return to AEW soon after a brief hiatus.

Recently, Samoa Joe took to Twitter and stated that he is trying his best to be "more diligent about hitting people up."

You can read his entire message below:

"Doing my best to be more diligent about hitting people up I haven't seen in awhile and giving them accolades when I come across their work I've enjoyed. I find its healthy for the relationship when they know that text isn't always attached to some crazy "ask" out of the blue," tweeted Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Doing my best to be more diligent about hitting people up I haven't seen in awhile and giving them accolades when I come across their work I've enjoyed. I find its healthy for the relationship when they know that text isn't always attached to some crazy "ask" out of the blue. Doing my best to be more diligent about hitting people up I haven't seen in awhile and giving them accolades when I come across their work I've enjoyed. I find its healthy for the relationship when they know that text isn't always attached to some crazy "ask" out of the blue.

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Jim Cornette has previously slammed AEW star Samoa Joe's match against Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor

While speaking during an edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran expressed his dislike for the booking of the ROH World TV Championship match between Lethal and Joe.

He added that the pacing of the bout was not suitable for the vast majority of the audience:

"Whichever analogy you wanna use, they followed a shooting with a stabbing, or they c*me and then started kissing, or whatever, it took to the edge off of it for me. And the people, the last you wanna do with a hard crowd, you wanna hook 'em with a flurry of action and get 'em involved in something and the story you are gonna tell 'em."

Cornette further detailed his opinion of the contest:

"But you don't wanna go a 100 miles an hour do all the wild stuff for 5 minutes and then try to start having a match from scratch, or then you have completely sh*t the bed with the people," added Cornette.

SurferofHollywood @SurferofsliverK

CM Punk (Heel) vs Samoa Joe at Grandslam for the AEW Championship would be

RUN IT BACK. Samoa Joe being the joker at all out would be perfect (if CM Punk turns heel).CM Punk (Heel) vs Samoa Joe at Grandslam for the AEW Championship would beRUN IT BACK. Samoa Joe being the joker at all out would be perfect (if CM Punk turns heel). CM Punk (Heel) vs Samoa Joe at Grandslam for the AEW Championship would be 🔥 RUN IT BACK. https://t.co/pDan3FLoUc

With Samoa Joe seemingly returning to All Elite Wrestling soon, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books him in the company.

Do you want to see Joe in the world title picture? Let us know in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh