In a recent podcast appearance, Saraya unveiled a couple of AEW names that she wants to face once she is officially back in action.

Since her stunning arrival at Dynamite: Grand Slam last month, the former Paige has made an impact, even as a non-competitor.

Saraya is currently engaged in a feud with former women's champion Britt Baker. She has also crossed paths with Jamie Hayter, Reba, and Serena Deeb.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho asked the former WWE Divas Champion about who she wants to wrestle in AEW.

"Britt [Baker], 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but she's really good. I really want to get in the ring with Nyla (Rose). I love Sonny (Kiss). I know she's working in the male division, but I would love to work her eventually. Jade (Cargill) looks really impressive, I'm not really familiar with her wrestling style as much yet because she's so new. I'm looking forward to seeing where she goes. Jamie Hayter, I think she's fantastic. People love her. They really want her to be babyface. I'm like, 'You should really keep this going for a long time.' There are so many different women I look forward to working with," Saraya revealed. [H/T Fightful]

After Saraya's revelation, Cargill, the reigning TBS Champion, took to Twitter to respond by challenging the former to a match to see what her wrestling style looked like.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if those potential matches Saraya disclosed will emanate in the future, especially with the TBS Champion, as it was earlier reported that she is now cleared to wrestle.

Saraya's mother on her daughter's potential dream matches with AEW stars Britt Baker and Jade Cargill

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Sweet Saraya, the mother of AEW Star Saraya, was asked about her daughter possibly wrestling TBS Champion Jade Cargill and former women's champion Britt Baker.

The 50-year old only had this to say, reiterating her faith in her daughter:

"She's [Saraya] been on the job even though she's 30 years old. She's been in the wrestling all her life. She was taught how to look after herself in the wrestling ring. Ray is no mug, no idiot when it comes to looking after herself in and out the ring and wrestling ability, she's second to none. She was dampen down a lot so there's still a lot you haven't see of her and some of the stuff she can do is I've taught Britt [Baker] and some of Raya's style anyway so they could mix it. They could mix the styles quite well."

Saraya missed the first ever AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Canada as she had to fly back to her home country of England. Fans will have to watch tomorrow's special edition to see if she will make an appearance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Do you want to see Saraya face the stars she mentioned in her Talk is Jericho interview? Sound off in the comments section below.

