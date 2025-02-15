Saraya (fka Paige) congratulates 2-time WWE Women’s Champion on Hall of Fame induction

Saraya (fka Paige) recently commented on the announcement of the latest inductee into this year's WWE Hall of Fame earlier today. The star sent out a short message to the legend on social media.

Ad

It was announced by Triple H earlier today that Michelle McCool will be joining the class of 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. As of now, only two legends have been announced to be inducted, with The Game himself being the first, as announced by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker a few weeks ago.

The British star is someone who has also earned her flowers while being on the Stamford-based promotion. She was with them for around 11 years, after which she momentarily retired from in-ring action. She then eventually made a move to AEW in 2022 and has made a comeback to the ring.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion replied to the post where she congratulated Michelle for her achievement. She also noted that this was a well-deserved distinction.

"Congrats sister!!! So well deserved!! @mimicalacool," commented Saraya.

Saraya's message to Michelle McCool [Credit: WWE on Instagram]

Saraya has commented on possibly returning to WWE

The former WWE Diva was recently asked whether she was open to returning to her former company. This came after she revealed to TMZ that her current contract with AEW was expiring this September.

Ad

During her interview with them earlier this month, she also spoke about her future. She mentioned how she appreciated her time with the Stamford-based promotion as they were the ones who jump-started her career. She then talked about being open to returning. However, this was still in the air as she was happy where she was with AEW.

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," Saraya said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old has made a name for herself in both companies, as she has been able to capture their respective women's world titles. Seeing as how the landscape of WWE has significantly changed since her last time there, it remains to be seen whether this may be enough for her to decide to return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback