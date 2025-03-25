Saraya (fka Paige) issues disappointing statement on AEW match against Mercedes Moné: "Things have changed drastically"

Saraya and Mercedes Moné have a well-documented history. The former Paige and Sasha Banks of WWE teamed up more than two dozen times but were opponents on more than 50 occasions. After recent signs of a potential rematch in AEW, a new statement has provided an unfortunate update.

The Anti-Diva has never blamed The CEO for her December 2017 injury. Saraya initially retired in April 2018 after suffering a serious injury while wrestling Mercedes in a multi-woman match at a non-televised WWE live event. The UK star recently revealed when her AEW contract expires, and also made comments on potentially getting revenge on Mercedes inside the AEW ring.

Saraya's remarks fueled rumors and speculation on her upcoming return, but an update provided this week disappointed many fans. In a further development, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion just spoke with The Wrestling Classic and indicated the rematch may never happen. She was asked again if she'd be interested in the match:

"I don't know. I mean, we both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled. But I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now, so I don't know when that time would be. Unfortunately, I may not be there to be able to do that with her," she said. "It should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is. We wanted it, but it hasn't been the right time, I guess," the former Paige said. [H/T to Fightful]

The Boss and the former Absolution member wrestled in ten WWE TV singles matches. The former Paige won six of those matches, and there was one draw. Saraya won their first singles bout on NXT in December 2012, then their last on RAW in December 2017.

Saraya celebrates book release

The wrestler formerly known as Paige is releasing her new book today, titled, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives." The fan-favorite took to Instagram earlier this week to show off the cover.

The Diva of Tomorrow's new book is priced at $26 for the hardcover edition, $14.99 for Kindle, and $25.99 for the audio CD. The 272-page memoir is published by Gallery Books, and described as an eye-opening look at the veteran star's family drama, stardom, despair, and resilience.

