  Saraya (FKA Paige) surprises fans with a new spooky look after AEW contract expiry update

Saraya (FKA Paige) surprises fans with a new spooky look after AEW contract expiry update

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Feb 01, 2025 13:32 GMT
Saraya
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion. [Image via AEW YouTube]

Saraya is one of AEW's biggest names. She joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2022 after her 11-year stint in WWE ended in June of that year. Furthermore, The Anti-Diva is a former AEW Women's World Champion.

Under WWE's banner, Saraya was known as Paige. There, she won the NXT Women's Championship once and the Divas Title twice. Her All Elite Wrestling run has been moderately successful. However, the 32-year-old has been absent since October 2024. Amid her absence, she recently provided an update on her contract status with the company during an interaction with TMZ.

The erstwhile Paige stated that her deal with the Tony Khan-led company will end in September this year, and she is unsure what the future holds for her. The English professional wrestler may be on a hiatus, but her popularity on social media has not shown any signs of going down. A few hours ago, Saraya surprised fans with a new spooky look for a recent photoshoot on her Instagram stories.

Check out the screengrab below:

Saraya&#039;s new photoshoot. [Image via her Instagram stories]
Saraya's new photoshoot. [Image via her Instagram stories]

AEW star Saraya explains the reason for breaking up with Ronnie Radke

Saraya recently ended her six-year-long relationship with musician Ronnie Radke. The 32-year-old began dating the Falling in Reverse vocalist in 2018.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, she revealed the reason for this. The AEW star said that she and Radke simply drifted apart with time. However, they remain ''good friends.''

"I’m doing great; it was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends. The schedule got crazy, and he’s getting bigger and so much busier, and so am I, so it is what it is. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends,'' she said. [H/T: Ring Side News]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former NXT Women's Champion.

Edited by Yash Mittal
