Saraya (fka Paige) warns 37-year-old AEW personality: “You’re next”

Saraya (fka Paige) has warned a 37-year-old AEW personality. The individual in question is none other than Aubrey Edwards.

The Washington native was the referee for a match featuring The Anti-Diva on the May 22, 2024, episode of Dynamite. On the show, Saraya teamed up with her Outcasts stable-mate Harley Cameron to take on her former ally, Women's World Champion Toni Storm, and the latter's protege, Mariah May.

Toward the end of the bout, Storm and May planted a kiss on Saraya and Cameron before delivering their respective finishers on the latter. An additional Storm Zero on Harley secured the win for The Timeless One and The Fighting Princess. The sequence elicited a response from Edwards, who shared a photograph of her in-ring reaction to the kiss on social media.

Saraya has shared her response to Edwards' post. She sent a two-word message to the All Elite Wrestling referee:

"You're next", tweeted Saraya.

AEW star Saraya denied being Mercedes Mone's attacker

On the April 10, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone had an interview about the upcoming match between Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at Dynasty 2024. The winner of the match would face The CEO in her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024.

Towards the end of the interview, the lights on set would suddenly go out. When they came back on, Mone was seen lying on the ground, having been attacked by an unknown assailant. While the attacker's identity has not yet been revealed on All Elite Wrestling programming, fans have continued speculating who it could have been.

Recently, a Twitter/X user asked Saraya if she was the one who took out Mone on Dynamite last month. The former AEW Women's World Champion denied the accusation, writing:

"I'll save ya some time. No it wasn't."

Willow Nightingale emerged victorious in the TBS Title bout at Dynasty. She will thus defend the belt against Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.