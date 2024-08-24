Saraya makes a shocking appearance outside AEW; crowd erupts

AEW star Saraya is in the UK for All In weekend, despite having missed her opportunity to compete at Wembley Stadium tomorrow. She's making the most of her time at home, however, and she shockingly appeared at Revolution Pro Wrestling's 12th Anniversary show in London today.

RevPro offered a stacked card for its 12th Anniversary event at Copper Box Arena. The show featured the best of the British independent scene alongside top international talents such as Tomohiro Ishii and Hechicero, who faced England's own Zack Sabre Jr.

The show also featured the youngest member of the famous Knight wrestling family, multi-time champion Ricky Knight Jr. The 24-year-old is the nephew of AEW stars Saraya and Zak Knight.

Knight managed to defeat Zozaya at the show and was supported by his aunt, who revealed herself to the raucous crowd by taking off a mask in the ring. Check it out:

The audience exploded to see Saraya and Zak Knight supporting their nephew. Afterward, Zak posted a picture with his sister on X/Twitter:

Saraya sends emotional message to fans after AEW Dynamite loss

This year's All In pay-per-view will feature many of AEW's top stars, but Saraya likely won't be among them. As strange as it is to think that the British star won't compete at Wembley Stadium—especially after winning the AEW Women's World Championship at last year's edition—it seems that the ship has sailed for the former WWE Superstar.

The 32-year-old was desperate for an opportunity to compete at Wembley, and she received one chance from current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Unfortunately, the former Paige was unable to defeat Storm on Dynamite in Cardiff this past Wednesday.

With few options left, she thanked fans for their support with an emotional message on X/Twitter:

"I just got an influx of so much love on here. Just letting you know, I see it and I love you guys and thank you," she wrote.

Tony Khan has revealed that at least one more match might be added to All In's Zero Hour pre-show, and that announcement could come tonight on AEW Collision. Whether the former Paige can make it onto the card at Wembley Stadium remains to be seen.

