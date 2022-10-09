"Years ahead of their time" - Saraya's (fka Paige) father lauds her in-ring chemistry with 3-time WWE Divas Champion (Exclusive)

AEW star Saraya's father, Ricky Knight, recently spoke about the chemistry she shared with AJ Lee in WWE.

Making her main roster debut in WWE on April 7, 2014, episode of RAW, the anti-Diva immediately got into a feud with Lee. Surprisingly, the three-time Divas Champion challenged her to an impromptu fight, which Saraya won. This made her the youngest Divas Champion at the age of 21. She was also the only woman to hold both Divas and NXT Women's Championships simultaneously.

Speaking about their chemistry in WWE during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ricky Knight stated that the two women were years ahead of their time. He added that whatever the women did came across as fantastic.

"They were both so.. years ahead of their time I think, and her and AJ [Lee] had made this chemistry where they clicked and whatever they have done together came across as fantastic. So yeah, we really love AJ, and ya, that was a real good time when they were together in a storyline together." [1:15 - 1:38]

The former WWE star recently debuted in AEW during Dynamite: Grand Slam. She confronted Britt Baker during her surprise appearance.

Former WWE star Saraya is already in a heated AEW feud

While Saraya has only been in All Elite Wrestling for a short while, she has already found a rival in the form of Britt Baker.

Interrupting the former women's champion's beatdown on Athena and Toni Storm with her debut, the Anti-Diva kicked off a heated feud. The two stars even had a physical brawl in-ring recently.

It was recently reported that fans could see the former Divas Champion in the ring soon, as she was cleared by AEW's Dr. Michael Sampson. It remains to be seen when a potential between Saraya and Britt Baker will take place.

