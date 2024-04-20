Saraya sends an emotional message - "Thanks to AEW and Tony Khan for making this happen"

AEW hired Saraya in September 2022, she then proceeded to shock the wrestling world by returning to the ring after previously retiring due to a neck injury. Tony Khan once made another big moment happen for Saraya, and now she is publicly thanking him for it.

The star formerly known as Paige in WWE comes from the UK's legendary Knight Family of pro wrestlers and promoters. Khan recently hired one of her brothers as well, Zak Knight, to work for ROH and AEW. Saraya had earlier revealed how Khan promised to give her brother a look.

The 32-year-old Knight began wrestling in 2001 and previously recalled how his son stopped him from retiring a few years back. Zak recently returned home to see his family after being in the United States for 6 months. His sister re-posted the clip and commented on how proud she is. Saraya also thanked Khan.

"If this doesn’t make you tear up you’re a cold cold person. My brother has been grinding in @AEW since October and only had 20 or so days fully at home because he wanted to grind for them. So getting the opportunity to get home early to his wife and to surprise his kids for over 3 WEEKS is a dream come true. Not long now until they move over here to America [face holding back tears emoji x 2] helluva sacrifice for your dream until that point though bro. I’m so proud of you @TheZakZodiac [red heart emoji] Thanks to @AEW and @TonyKhan for making this happen [hand heart emoji]," Saraya wrote.

Knight won four straight ROH matches from December through April 3, defeating Peter Avalon, Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo, and Alvin Alvarez. After a storyline delay, Zak finally made his All Elite in-ring debut on last week's Rampage, defeating Angelo Parker in just under 8 minutes.

Saraya acknowledges AEW in-ring hiatus

Saraya defied the odds at All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear 2022 event when she returned to in-ring action despite a career-ending neck injury forcing her to retire from WWE years earlier.

The former Paige defeated Britt Baker that night in a 13-minute match. Since then she has become a one-time AEW Women's World Champion, holding the title for 44 days.

Saraya took to X last week and commented on how she has not wrestled since teaming with Ruby Soho in a loss to Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander at the Rampage tapings on February 7.

"Haven't wrestled in a minuteeee," Saraya wrote.

Saraya has remained a part of the All Elite women's division with her last singles match coming on December 20, 2023, as she lost to Riho on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.

