Scrapped AEW plans for WWE Legend to join The Elite revealed

AEW star Matt Hardy recently revealed details about his scrapped plans to join The Elite.

The Sensei of Mattitude is a former WWE Superstar. He made his AEW debut in March 2020 and has been in the company ever since. Hardy's AEW contract is almost up, and Tony Khan has offered him a new contract. However, he hasn't signed it because he is weighing his options.

During a recent interaction with Chris Van Vliet, The Angelic Diablo disclosed that he was supposed to join The Elite, replacing Nick Jackson in the first AEW Blood and Guts pay-per-view. However the event was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, the plan never materialized.

"The original plan was that we were still going to do a double reveal. It was going to be in Rochester, New York, Brody Lee's hometown. We were both going to reveal that day, so that didn't necessarily change. But it was going to be a deal where I joined The Elite, and I was the fifth man because Nick Jackson was out, and I was going to be in that first Blood and Guts, which ended up getting postponed for a year," he said. [H/T: Raj Giri on X]

Matt Hardy comments on Jeff Hardy's potential in-ring return in AEW

Jeff Hardy suffered an injury on the February 2024 episode of Rampage during a match with Sammy Guevara. During an interview with WrestleZone, Matt Hardy updated fans about Jeff's health condition and commented on the latter's in-ring return.

"His [Jeff Hardy's] vision issues are good! He had to have surgery on his nose. He had some issues with his sinuses, so he had surgery. I got three or four weeks before he will be cleared to return."

Expand Tweet

During a No Disqualification match, Sammy Guevara botched a shooting star press on Jeff Hardy and broke the latter's nose. Tony Khan suspended Sammy for not following appropriate health protocols.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you miss Jeff Hardy being in action? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion