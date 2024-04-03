Next Logan Paul rival, former AEW star, and more - 4 feuds for Matt Hardy if he makes a WWE comeback at WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and all eyes are on the biggest weekend of the year for pro wrestling. The show will feature major matches and multiple superstars. The Creative could also have a few surprises in store for the WWE Universe.

One potential surprise many believe could be possible is the return of Matt Hardy to the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion has been away from the promotion for several years.

Since leaving the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, Matt Hardy has plied his trade in All Elite Wrestling. His contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion recently expired. While Tony Khan recently offered him a new deal, many believe Matt could return to the WWE.

Given that Triple H and company officials would want big surprises at WrestleMania, there's a chance that the veteran wrestler could appear on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This article will look at a handful of people he could feud with if he does indeed show up at WrestleMania XL.

Below are four feuds for Matt Hardy if he makes a WWE comeback at The Show of Shows:

#4. Matt Hardy could follow Shawn Spears and move to NXT

WWE NXT is constantly evolving and going through changes, thanks to the program being developmental. Thanks to this, many performers transition to RAW and SmackDown each year. At the same time, NXT is a prime-time broadcast and needs established names and veterans.

One veteran who recently returned to the white and gold brand is Shawn Spears. The former Tye Dillinger left All Elite Wrestling to return home to the Triple H-led promotion and mark his presence on the Shawn Michaels-led brand. He is already looking to make an impact in WWE.

There's a chance Matt Hardy could follow in Shawn Spear's footsteps. The two never feuded while in All Elite Wrestling, but it could be an easy story to tell concerning their time in the previous promotion.

#3. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is one of the most heavily pushed and dominant performers in WWE history. The Ring General joined the company through NXT UK, where he became the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion. The Imperium leader replicated that feat on the main roster with a record-breaking reign as Intercontinental Champion.

The Austrian superstar will defend his prized WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. While there's certainly a chance that The Underdog From The Underground could win, Gunther would likely retain his belt.

If he does indeed retain the gold, Gunther will need new challengers. Matt Hardy is a seasoned performer and can deliver five-star matches with The Ring General. While Matt would be unlikely to dethrone Gunther, he could be another name on a long list of victims for the IC Champion.

#2. Matt could be Logan Paul's next challenger in WWE

Logan Paul is the reigning United States Champion. The podcaster won the belt by defeating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last year.

The YouTuber will defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows this weekend.

If Paul retains the US Championship, he too will need a new challenger. Matt Hardy stands a better chance of dethroning The Maverick than Gunther, so his first feud back in the company could be with the social media star.

#1. He could stand up to Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes is a tremendous talent. Despite his small stature, he has a huge personality. Many believe he's a future WrestleMania main-eventer. Hayes is a former NXT North American Champion and NXT Champion.

The 29-year-old has been floating between NXT and the main roster in the recent past. Most expect him to move up to either RAW or SmackDown full-time following NXT Stand & Deliver, where he'll battle his long-time friend-turned-foe, Trick Williams.

It isn't clear where Hayes will be post-WrestleMania, but there's a chance he could feud with Matt Hardy if the latter returns to WWE. Considering Hardy's wealth of experience, the former US Champion can elevate young stars like Carmelo Hayes. Hence, a rivalry between the duo makes a lot of sense.

