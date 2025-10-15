  • home icon
"See ya in the Royal Rumble," "TK had buyers remorse right away" - Fans erupt after AEW star suddenly disappears

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 15, 2025 11:36 GMT
A newly signed AEW star might leave the company. (Images via WWE.com and AEW YouTube)
A newly signed AEW star might leave the company. (Images via WWE.com and AEW YouTube)

AEW president Tony Khan has signed several names for WWE so far. The rivalry between the two companies is fierce, and it looks like this war is going to get more serious.

Former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo recently made a stunning return to AEW. He unexpectedly showed up on the October 1, 2025, episode of Dynamite and brutally attacked Kenny Omega. Additionally, he joined The Don Callis Family.

Interestingly, the Mexican star has not made any more appearances for the Jacksonville-based company. Fans are concerned about him and are wondering if he is already on his way out. Furthermore, WON's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recently discussed him.

Just like fans, Meltzer and Alvarez were unaware of Andrade El Idolo's whereabouts. They revealed that he was going to wrestle L. A. Park. However, the match got canceled.

This is how fans reacted to the news of the former WWE star's disappearance.

Bill Apter's advice to AEW star Andrade El Idolo

A few days back, Andrade took to Twitter to voice his opinion on WON's Dave Meltzer. He harshly criticized the journalist, and this has received some backlash.

Interestingly, during a recent The Wrestling Time Machine episode on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter advised the wrestler to stay away from social media conflicts.

"I think Andrade should not have gone online and give Dave [Meltzer] a thing that it bothered him, making Dave important to this situation. Ignore it......Andrade, if you're watching, this just don't answer people on social media that knock what you do or what you did and they don't have the facts or even if they do have the facts just don't answer them because you're creating a war of words on the internet," Apter said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for El Idolo in AEW.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
