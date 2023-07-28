Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio have given WWE a decisive edge over AEW, claims veteran

AEW might have beaten WWE NXT in the "Wednesday Night Wars" but the promotion's declining ratings now draw criticism online. Disco Inferno recently speculated whether Collision should be moved to compete with WWE, and Konnan doesn't think the show could.

Triple H's reign over NXT remains highly praised by fans online, despite essentially losing to AEW in the end. During the "war," several stars jumped from the black and gold brand to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Dynamite eventually began to feature former NXT names like Adam Cole, who was once the face of the brand.

Disco Inferno recently speculated whether or not Collision could move to Tuesdays to compete with NXT, but noted that the WWE brand is currently doing much better than AEW.

"What if they go head-to-head with Tuesday against NXT again, but NXT's doing better - NXT's doing better numbers than Collision and Rampage!" (02:04 onward).

In response to Disco Inferno's analysis, Konnan chimed in and noted that he believes WWE has learned from their loss in the "Wednesday Night Wars" as they now feature Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio on the third brand.

"Not only that, they [WWE] smartened up. Remember way back in the day I said: 'Really? They thought that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were gonna pop a rating and then they sent Charlotte Flair one time. What they're doing now, like Dominik [Mysterio]'s there and Seth [Rollins] was just there." (02:11 onward).

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

CM Punk seems to be eying to make Rush exclusive to AEW Collision

Rumors of Rush potentially joining his brother, Dragon Lee, in WWE recently ran rampant, when it was reported that his All Elite Wrestling contract was expiring soon. However, despite all the speculation, the star re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion instead.

CM Punk recently shared a brief clip of Rush signing his new AEW contract to Instagram and added "Collider" to the caption. While Punk isn't in charge of who jumps over or not, many believe this was a not-so-subtle tease at him being exclusive to the show.

It remains to be seen if Rush will jump to Collision, but currently, Andrade El Idolo is struggling against the combined might of The House of Black. El Toro Blanco could be the perfect addition to help El Idolo regain his mask and dignity.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023