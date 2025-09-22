"She can not hang," "LMFAO" - AEW fans bury AJ Lee after WWE Wrestlepalooza

Former three-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is finally back in the Stamford-based company. At Wrestlepalooza, she teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, and locked horns with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. They won this match with conviction.

AJ Lee's first match on her return received a polarising reception. World Wrestling Entertainment fans were impressed with the 38-year-old's performance. But the same can't be said for AEW fans.

All Elite Wrestling fans were glad that The Black Widow did not sign for the Jacksonville-based company and rejoined her former employers. They believe that the veteran is not gifted enough in the ring to compete with AEW stars. They brutally buried her on X.

Some called her overrated, while others said that she could have been useful to Tony Khan when the promotion began.

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen “This …. All of this could have been yours, AEW” Nah man we good. Not a single soul wanted to see an AJ Lee match in AEW

See their reactions below:

Fans react to AJ's match at Wrestlepalooza. (Images via @DorbyAllen X)

WWE star AJ Lee says that she was happily retired

In a recent conversation with Sportscenter, AJ spoke about her recent in-ring comeback. The 38-year-old stated that she had had the option to return for several years, but she chose to do so now because she wanted to embark on a new journey.

Additionally, she said that she had no problem staying retired as she has a quite fulfilling career.

"It’s sort of been something that was in the air for the past couple of years as an option. However, when I retired, I was very comfortable staying retired and I felt very complete in my career. I’ve always set to do something, to embark on a new journey, it has to feel brand new and feel like I’m needed and it has to feel exciting and kind of scary." she said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Only time will tell what the future holds for AJ Lee in WWE. Hopefully, Triple H will book her well.

