"She looked a little bit like Shotzi" – Wrestling veteran on top AEW star bringing in a mystery woman on Dynamite 

Wrestling legend Disco Inferno has weighed in on the mystery woman who accompanied AEW World Champion MJF to the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was in the skybox to watch Bryan Danielson vs Ethan Page on the most recent episode of Dynamite. However, one person that caught the attention of everyone was the woman he was with, who many people compared to WWE Superstar Shotzi.

It was revealed after the show had aired that the mystery woman was Daddi Doom, a Colorado-based wrestler who was brought in to make a one-off appearance but hasn't been signed by AEW.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno and Konnan reviewed the match between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page. While Disco praised the match, he couldn't help but point out that Daddi Doom bares a striking resemblance to Shotzi.

“You’re building up Bryan Danielson for MJF correct? So why does it take 17 minutes to beat Ethan Page?... So Bryan Danielson wins, and MJF was in the crowd with some chick up in the bleachers or whatever, she looked a little bit like Shotzi,” said Disco Inferno. [0:14-0:55]

Konnan brought the show back on track by also praising the match between Danielson and Page. However, he did agree with Disco in that he thought the match went a little too long.

“The match between Danielson and Page was really good, I worked with [Page] when he was there in IMPACT but he’s really turned into—he can do it all. He can work, he can talk, he’s got a good look, he dresses like a star, decent size, so I have a lot of respect for him. I thought it was a really good match, I thought the same thing (as Disco Inferno), why did they make him go so long? But it was a good match,” said Konnan. [1:14-1:53]

MJF will be contractually obligated to appear this week on AEW Dynamite

The AEW World Champion has made it his mission to hold on to the championship until the end of the year, and in the process, make the "Bidding War of 2024" even more interesting.

The way MJF is doing this is by wrestling as little as possible, with only one match to his name since winning the title at Full Gear. However, the champion still has to appear on TV, with one of those occasions coming this week.

MJF will be appearing on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, with the company making their debut in the state of Washington. Friedman's current rival Bryan Danielson is from Washington, so expect a lot of slander towards the former WWE Champion and the state of Washington itself.

What do you think MJF will have to say this week on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes