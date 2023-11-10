"She's headed to WWE pal", "It’s coming" - Wrestling fans explode as AEW star reportedly leaves Tony Khan's company after 4 years

In a surprising turn of events, AEW fans were left buzzing as The Bunny, also known as Allie, mysteriously disappeared from the AEW roster page.

The Canadian wrestler had been a prominent figure in the women's division since signing with AEW in 2019 after her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. The Bunny aligned with The Butcher and The Blade after they arrived in the promotion, as well as teaming with Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian on some occasions.

However, recent speculations about her future with the promotion suggest that she may no longer be with the company. Earlier today, things took an intriguing turn when her name was removed from the official roster on AEW's website.

The Bunny recently removed any reference to All Elite Wrestling from her Instagram bio. Lately, she has launched a subscription service, leading many to believe that this could be her primary focus now.

With The Bunny being removed from the official roster page, fans on Twitter erupted with reactions, speculating about her future.

Many suggested a move to NXT under the wings of Triple H, while others proposed a return to her roots in IMPACT Wrestling. Some expressed their disappointment with Tony Khan over the potential departure.

Wrestling legend shares his thoughts on AEW CEO Tony Khan taking shots at Triple H

Following a ratings loss against NXT a few weeks ago, Tony Khan went on a bizarre Twitter rant in which he openly called out WWE figures such as Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans and veterans quickly took notice of Khan's outburst, drawing comparisons to Vince McMahon's approach to competition.

Speaking exclusively with Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter said Vince McMahon would never acknowledge his competition.

“Vince ignored that. What Vince did is no matter what the competition was, he didn't acknowledge them. With AEW, they are acknowledging what WWE is doing so to say. Keep your own house. You don't have to acknowledge the other people,” Bill Apter said. [9:30 - 9:56]

For the last several months, Tony Khan's promotion has struggled with ratings for its shows, be it Dynamite or Collision. Even fans have noticed that attendance numbers have not been great, especially when Sting made his retirement announcement a few weeks ago on Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on The Bunny's departure from Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

