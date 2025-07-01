WWE will be bringing back the all-women's premium live event, Evolution, this year on July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Following a recent comment by a popular wrestling star, fans have been debating her potential return to the global juggernaut.

The star who left AEW this year is Saraya. Ever since she departed the company, the former WWE Divas Champion has been heavily rumored to make her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Saraya herself shut down the conversation by revealing that she had not had any discussions with World Wrestling Entertainment regarding a comeback. Her comment did not go unnoticed and attracted a massive response from wrestling fans on social media. The majority of fans believed that it was a ruse to divert their attention, whereas in reality, she was close to making her return.

"That means she's returning at Evolution," a fan commented.

"Basically saying I’ll be there without even trying 😭🤣she should’ve stayed quiet," another user tweeted.

"Saraya hasn't, but Paige on the other hand," one more user stated.

One fan cited the example of current WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who was reported not to be returning to the company at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, but she eventually did.

Former WWE star Saraya spoke about taking a break from wrestling

Saraya took a break from being an in-ring competitor after leaving AEW. The former Women's World Champion stated that she wanted to take care of herself before stepping back through the ropes, while speaking to Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel.

“It feels good to take a little break from wrestling and then see the outpouring of love from people saying they want me back. I just want to get my feet wet outside of wrestling for a little bit and take care of myself this year. It’s consumed me my whole life. All 32 years of my life has been wrestling, so I just want to find myself a little bit outside it and next year, maybe come back.” [H/T - Fightful]

While Saraya continues to deny coming back to wrestling right now, it remains to be seen if it was all a setup to make a thunderous return to WWE at the 2025 Evolution event, which is expected to be historic, much like its first edition.

