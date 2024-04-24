Sheamus takes a brutal shot at top AEW star

Sheamus just took a shot at a top AEW star on social media.

Will Ospreay is undoubtedly one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He recently made the move to AEW from NJPW where he has been competing regularly. Immediately upon arriving, the star wrestler was challenged by Bryan Danielson, resulting in a match at AEW Dynasty. The two men put on a 30-minute classic that resulted in Ospreay walking away with the win.

One of Bryan Danielson's biggest rivals in WWE, Sheamus, recently took to social media and highlighted the four matches that could define his career.

"4 matches that could define any career.. and that was only my year pre-injury. Ring rust & body fat will go, the killer remains. Haters be damned. #LFG"

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

One fan quickly pointed out that the Celtic Warrior is better than Will Ospreay. Sheamus replied to the fan indicating that it only took him 18 seconds to beat Bryan. This is a shot at Ospreay who took 30 minutes to defeat Danielson.

"it only took me 18 seconds"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Sheamus recently lost a dear one

Sheamus has been going through a tough time recently. Ever since his return to WWE RAW, fans have been brutal in pointing out The Celtic Warrior's excess body shape. Even Drew McIntyre took a shot at the Irishman's new look.

However, his personal life isn't going very smoothly either. The Celtic Warrior recently took to social media to pay homage to his pet dog, Vesper, who recently passed away.

"Vesper! My ginger shadow. From the day you walked into our lives, you brought nothing but love and joy. You stole our hearts on Christmas Day and were the greatest gift we have ever gotten. Thank you for the amazing memories, the love and the cuddles. We will never forget you or never stop loving ya. See you on the other side lassie [orange heart emoji x 5]."

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see whether the Celtic Warrior will be able to get back to his former self again.