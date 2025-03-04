Side-by-side comparison of Cope's (fka Edge) AEW betrayal and John Cena's shocking WWE decision

John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber had an uncanny resemblance to what Cope (fka Edge) went through during his rivalry with Christian Cage. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed some similarities.

Before Cena turned on Cody Rhodes, the former AEW star uttered a few infamous words that were also said by another former WWE star in Christian Cage. That happened when Cope first made his way to AEW. During his first segment, where Adam Copeland wanted to patch things up with his best friend, Cage had other ideas.

He did not accept Cope’s invitation, and that set off a spree of great matches between the two stars. That was pretty much what Cody Rhodes told The Rock right before Cena shocked everyone with his heel move.

One fan noticed the similarities and asked whether WWE "borrowed" the idea from AEW.

Check out the clip below:

John Cena could force Drew McIntyre to turn babyface

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts has sounded out a possibility that could see Drew McIntyre become a baby face again. This is with regard to John Cena’s recent heel turn.

Roberts pointed out how a heel Cena taking on a face McIntyre would make for great viewing for the fans. He voiced this opinion on a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast and said:

“What about a villainous Cena vs. a babyface Jey Uso? The idea that Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena is a match that we all want to see. What if it causes Drew McIntyre [to turn babyface]? What if that's the thing that pushes him more over to the babyface side? Who knows?”

If there was a chance for Drew McIntyre to turn face and endear him to the fans once again, then pitting him against a heel Cena would be the perfect opportunity.

