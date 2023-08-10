Sneak preview of the upcoming episode of Heels on Starz (Exclusive)

Even though Heels on Starz may be in a very different space from the content we traditionally present on this platform, it is still rooted in the world of professional wrestling. And as a treat to our loyal readers, we present an exclusive preview of Heels Season Two Episode Three.

The drama is at an all-time high after what transpired in Season One of the show. Season Two deals with the fallout and aftermath of the closing moments of the first installment.

This clip features an animated discussion between Wild Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer) and Willie (Mary McCormack).

So, strap in your seat belt and enjoy this action-packed preview of the upcoming episode:

Heels Season 2 features two names that should be very familiar to wrestling fans

CM Punk reprises his role as Ricky Rabies in Season Two of Heels. Mind you, this show was shot when all the drama of the All Out Brawl Out was unfolding, and the actors even confessed to being privy to certain stories.

Wrestling fans should be delighted that AJ Lee is now very much a part of the show as Elle Dorado. Catch both husband and wife running the ropes in the clip linked below.

What we have offered through this clip is only a taste of what's in store for you through Season Two of this action-packed Starz show.

This is the episode description as provided by Starz:

"Jack goes on the road to find Ace, hoping to bring him back home to Duffy. The DWL has been left in the hands of Willie, who uses the opportunity to stretch her writing muscles and start developing a Women’s Division with Crystal. Gully comes to town with an offer the DWL can’t refuse."

Don't miss out, wrestling fans!

"Heels" season two continues with new episodes available Fridays at midnight (ET) on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, they will air on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

