"Somebody needed to give him a hot dog" - Dutch Mantell lashes out after WWE legend's family member debuts in AEW

AEW recently debuted a second-generation star to mixed reactions from the world of pro wrestling. One of the more surprising reactions came from none other than Dutch Mantell. The outspoken wrestling legend had a unique take on the matter, as he usually does.

'The Dynamite Kid' Tommy Billington is the nephew of the original Dynamite Kid, the legendary Tom Billington, who passed away on December 5, 2018, at the age of 60. Tommy and his brother Mark worked together as The Billington Bulldogs aka The Dynamic Duo. The 23-year-old Tommy made his AEW debut on the May 11 edition of Collision, losing to Dax Harwood in a 13-minute match.

A video of Tommy watching the replay of his match, alongside Bret Hart has surfaced, but the legendary Dutch Mantell was not very impressed with the AEW debut of the young Billington.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch, the former Zeb Colter said Tommy is a decent performer in the ring, but he feels the lesser experienced talent was over-matched by the 20-year veteran Dax. He also said the match was too long to maintain interest, and then gave his uninhibited thoughts on Billington's underfed look. He even suggested that "somebody needed to give him a hot dog."

"OK, the guy's related to [The Dynamite Kid], we got it. That's where the story kind of stops, and he kind of looks like... you know those UNESCO commercials they used to air about those starving kids in Africa? That's what he looked like. Somebody needed to give him a hot dog and a Coke, give him something... some beans, give him some potatoes. He didn't look like... he didn't fit the part. He's too skinny," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:39:12 to 1:39:50]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

AEW has not announced a return match for the young Billington. The UK grappler has previously worked for MLW and RevPro, among others.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated line-up

The sixth annual AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Going into the pay-per-view with serious backstage issues, officials have confirmed 10 matches for Double Or Nothing as of this writing. The current Double Or Nothing 2024 line-up looks like this, and is subject to last-minute changes:

Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy

Eliminator Match: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay

Unified World Trios Champions Jay White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn vs. PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné

FTW Champion Chris Jericho vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Women's World Champion Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb

World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage

Barbed Wire Steel Cage match: TNT Champion Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black

TNT Champion Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black Anarchy In The Arena match: Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson vs. Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler.

It's still possible that AEW will announce more matches for the card on tonight's taped Rampage or Saturday's live Collision.

