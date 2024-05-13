Video: WWE legend's nephew watches his debut AEW match with Bret Hart

Saturday night is for the sickos, or so they say, and the most recent episode of AEW Collision featured several matches that excited hardcore wrestling fans. One in particular surprised many, as little-known Tommy Billington made his All Elite debut in a match against FTR's Dax Harwood.

The two wrestled for 13 minutes in a clean and highly competitive match. Billington, who is the nephew of the legendary Dynamite Kid, entered to mild fanfare but managed to win the crowd over with his fire and expertise in the ring. Ultimately, though, Harwood claimed victory after a slingshot powerbomb.

FTR gave Billington fist bumps after the match, showing their respect for the young star. The Dynamite Kid followed up by reviewing his Collision match alongside wrestling legend Bret Hart. Billington is related to The Hitman through the marriage of his cousin, the late Davey Boy Smith, aka The British Bulldog.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram today to post a video of himself and Hart watching the match back. Check it out:

Dax Harwood took one of the most painful bumps of his career on AEW Collision

The match between Dax Harwood and Tommy Billington on AEW Collision might have been a star-making affair for the latter, but Harwood suffered some pain in the bout.

The match featured a few concerning spots, such as a nasty crossbody that sent both men tumbling to the outside, but it was a superplex off the top turnbuckle that caused the former AEW World Tag Team Champion the most pain.

Dax Harwood took to X today to reveal that he's been dealing with a hematoma on his lower back since FTR's match against The Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty. For that reason, the superplex was one of the most painful bumps he's ever taken:

"I’ve had a hematoma on my left side lower back since the ladder match at Dynasty, and this might have been the most painful bump of my 20 year career. I have a love handle on my love handle," Dax tweeted.

It's unknown whether Tony Khan intends to sign Tommy Billington to a contract, but the young Dynamite Kid certainly showed out in Vancouver. That being the case, fans shouldn't be surprised to see the 23-year-old make more appearances for the promotion in the near future.

