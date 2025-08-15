  • home icon
  • [Spoiler] Major AEW Name Set For a World Championship Match at Forbidden Door 2025

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:55 GMT
The star was announced for a major match at upcoming Collison [Image from Allelitewrestling.com
Forbidden Door 2025 will take place on August 24. [Image from AllEliteWrestling.com]

A top AEW name has been confirmed as the challenger in an upcoming world title match set for Forbidden Door 2025.

A major four-way match was scheduled for this week's episode of AEW Collision, featuring Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, and Nigel McGuinness. The match was billed as a technical masterclass, with the winner earning a shot at Zack Sabre Jr.'s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

During last night's taping of Collision, it was confirmed that McGuinness would challenge Sabre Jr. for the latter's championship in London on August 24. The 49-year-old submitted Moriarty for the win. This will be the first time that Nigel and Zack will step into the ring together since their previous interaction in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024.

A few days ago, Nigel even shared a message on X ahead of the four-way match.

"Leaving this here—steep training curve—but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity," he wrote.
Nigel McGuinness disrespected Bryan Danielson last week on AEW Collision

On AEW Collision last week, Nigel McGuinness was called out on air for disrespecting Bryan Danielson. The former ROH World Champion called The American Dragon "Late Great."

It all went down when the 49-year-old brought up Danielson's match against Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream 2023 while discussing the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Nigel's broadcast partner, Tony Schiavone, was quick to intervene and call him out, prompting a clarification from McGuinness.

"Did you say 'the LATE Bryan Danielson?' I just want to make sure everybody knows Bryan is still with us. Why would you say something like that?" Schiavone said. "Well, his career is as good as dead," Nigel replied.

It must be noted that McGuinness' perceived hatred for The American Dragon comes from the longstanding in-ring rivalry the two stars have shared since their ROH days. With both stars nearing retirement, only time will tell if they will ever face off inside the squared circle one last time.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Yash Mittal
