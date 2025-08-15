[Spoiler] Major AEW Name Set For a World Championship Match at Forbidden Door 2025

A top AEW name has been confirmed as the challenger in an upcoming world title match set for Forbidden Door 2025.A major four-way match was scheduled for this week's episode of AEW Collision, featuring Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, and Nigel McGuinness. The match was billed as a technical masterclass, with the winner earning a shot at Zack Sabre Jr.'s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.During last night's taping of Collision, it was confirmed that McGuinness would challenge Sabre Jr. for the latter's championship in London on August 24. The 49-year-old submitted Moriarty for the win. This will be the first time that Nigel and Zack will step into the ring together since their previous interaction in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024.A few days ago, Nigel even shared a message on X ahead of the four-way match.&quot;Leaving this here—steep training curve—but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity,&quot; he wrote.Nigel Mcguinness @McGuinnessNigelLINKLeaving this here - steep training curve - but I'm leaving everything in the ring to take this opportunity...Nigel McGuinness disrespected Bryan Danielson last week on AEW CollisionOn AEW Collision last week, Nigel McGuinness was called out on air for disrespecting Bryan Danielson. The former ROH World Champion called The American Dragon &quot;Late Great.&quot;It all went down when the 49-year-old brought up Danielson's match against Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream 2023 while discussing the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.Nigel's broadcast partner, Tony Schiavone, was quick to intervene and call him out, prompting a clarification from McGuinness.&quot;Did you say 'the LATE Bryan Danielson?' I just want to make sure everybody knows Bryan is still with us. Why would you say something like that?&quot; Schiavone said. &quot;Well, his career is as good as dead,&quot; Nigel replied.It must be noted that McGuinness' perceived hatred for The American Dragon comes from the longstanding in-ring rivalry the two stars have shared since their ROH days. With both stars nearing retirement, only time will tell if they will ever face off inside the squared circle one last time.