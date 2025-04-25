SPOILERS: Popular star, not Cope, returns to confront FTR in AEW

A former AEW TNT Champion made his return to confront FTR after a brutal attack, and it was not Cope (fka Edge). The star had been off TV since the attack two weeks ago.

Ad

Popular star Daniel Garcia returned on this week's Collision taping to deal with FTR. At AEW Dynasty 2025, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly attacked Cope (fka Edge) and also put him on the shelf in a massive heel turn. Following this, FTR continued the brutality after explaining their actions on Collision two weeks back.

Later in the show, Dax and Cash squashed Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The duo also attempted to end Menard's career with their top rope finisher before being stopped by Daniel Garcia. However, FTR eventually attacked their former friend, Garcia, brutally, before security had to show up. Dax and Cash were suspended for a week for their actions as well.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After their suspension was lifted, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler competed in a tag match against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly during this week's Collision tapings. After FTR secured the win in their tag match, Daniel Garcia returned and ran off Dax and Cash. Garcia also vowed to continue chasing them until he gets his revenge for their brutal attack.

FTR member apologized for his actions on AEW Collision

FTR member Dax Harwood surprisingly apologized for attempting an attack on legendary announcer Tony Schiavone on AEW Collision after he learned about his suspension. Reacting to the suspension news on X/Twitter, Dax apologized, claiming himself to be the locker room leader:

Ad

"Completely understandable. I should never have put my hands on Mike Posey or Tony Schiavone. I regret my decision in the moment, where [sic] I let my emotions take over. I should be a better example for all the kids in back [sic], as I am their locker room leader; their words, not mine! I apologize!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hereafter, only time will tell what the next direction for FTR will be in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More