Top AEW star issues an apology after being handed suspension

A top AEW star and his tag team partner have been suspended by the company due to their recent actions. He has now issued an apology.
At AEW Dynasty 2025, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned heel and brutally assaulted Cope after Rated FTR lost the World Trios Title match against The Death Riders. Last week on Collision, they tried to assault Tony Schiavone, but Nigel McGuinness came to the veteran commentator's rescue. Daniel Garcia also came out to stop them, but they accidentally shoved him. Later that night, FTR battled Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The duo delivered a brutal beatdown to Matt and Parker. Following the match, they also assaulted Garcia.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone confirmed that FTR had been suspended for a week and fined one week's pay. Following this, Dax Harwood took to X to issue an apology, stating that he should've known better, given that he is a locker room leader.
"Completely understandable. I should never have put my hands on Mike Posey or Tony Schiavone. I regret my decision in the moment, where [sic] I let my emotions take over. I should be a better example for all the kids in back [sic], as I am their locker room leader; their words, not mine! I apologize!" he wrote.
AEW star Dax Harwood issued a huge statement after his recent heel turn
Signs of a heel turn were brewing for weeks as Dax Harwood was a bit upset with Cope on a few occasions ahead of Dynasty. He and Cash also seemed to have tension between them over this. Many fans believed FTR would disband, but instead, the duo turned heel, which surprised a lot of people.
Following the above-mentioned incidents on Collision, Dax took to Instagram to announce that the FTR members had decided to look after themselves.
"All in a day’s work. We’ve finally decided to look after FTR, not be anyone’s lackeys, and WE’RE the bad guys?" he wrote.
It will be interesting to see when Cope returns to get his revenge on FTR.