"Still better than Rollins," "Why do you think Triple H wants him" - Fans react to claims of top AEW star not being on Seth Rollins' level

Seth Rollins shocked the world last night by ending former AEW star CM Punk's latest title reign moments after it began. Now, fans are reacting to a debate that has broken out comparing The Visionary with a current top All Elite name, Will Ospreay.This past Saturday at SummerSlam Night One, CM Punk dethroned Gunther to win his first singles title since returning to WWE in 2023, becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, the night ended in heartbreak for The Best in the World as his arch-rival Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk and pinned The Straight Edge Superstar to recapture the strap.After the events that transpired at SummerSlam Saturday, an X/Twitter profile compared Rollins' presentation and &quot;aura&quot; to former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay's, holding the former Shield member at a higher level.Fans on X/Twitter rushed to the comments section of the aforementioned post to share their views on the comparisons between The Revolutionary and The Aerial Assassin. Admirers of both stars proclaimed the superiority of the other, with one user even pointing to the fact that WWE and Triple H wanted to sign Ospreay before AEW acquired the latter's services.&quot;Still better than Rollins,&quot; claimed a fan.You said it best!! Ospreay, Omega, the Bucks are nowhere near some of the undercard, much less Rollins,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;Difference between Big Leagues &amp; Lil League Stars,&quot; argued another fan.&quot;Did I miss Ospreay appearance at Summerslam or something?&quot; asked a user.&quot;I was told that Seth is trying to get over still,&quot; quipped another user.Notably, Rollins and Ospreay had engaged in a brief social media spat over six years ago, although The Architect had apologised for his comments against The Billy Goat not long after.What has Will Ospreay been up to in AEW?Will Ospreay last wrestled inside an AEW ring at All In: Texas, where he and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks in a stipulation tag bout, the terms of which dictated that Matt and Nick Jackson would lose all their EVP privileges.Later, during the main-event Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title between Adam Page and Jon Moxley, The Commonwealth Kingpin arrived to try and help The Hangman, although the champion's soldiers, The Death Riders, neutralized the high-flyer in brutal fashion.Ospreay returned to AEW Dynamite last month to reveal that he would be taking some time away to recover from his ongoing neck and spine issues.It remains to be seen if he will be able to make it back in time for Forbidden Door 2025 in London, England, later this month.