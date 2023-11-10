Sting's next match announced

Sting is gearing up for the biggest retirement match in recent wrestling history, as he plans to hang his boots up for good at AEW Revolution 2024. With only a few months left before the pay-per-view kicks off, he's not missing a beat, and his next match has been announced.

For the past few weeks, The Icon has been laying the foundations for his final match, while Christian Cage and his goons have taken shots at him. After trying to get Adam Copeland to join him in his fight against Cage, The Rated R Superstar has finally agreed to team up with Darby Allen and Sting.

The official All Elite Wrestling X Account recently posted the show's upcoming match card. According to the post, Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allen are set to face Lance Archer and The Righteous.

The Righteous recently joined forces with Lance Archer and Jake "The Snake" Roberts, so it'll be intriguing to see whether AEW allows them to take the win this Saturday or not.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently reacted to the news of Sting's impending retirement

During an episode of his The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts expressed his concern for The Icon and sympathized with him for continuing to wrestle for so long.

"It's a hard moment, especially for him because he's doing so well, and he's healthy as hell. You just don't want to stop. [To] tell you the truth, I was getting scared for him when he started going through tables and off ladders."

"It doesn't take much to break these old bones. You will be missed. The man is a mystery! People love mysteries. They want to figure you out. The paint will hide more than you know." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It remains to be seen if Roberts and Sting will come face-to-face during the match on Saturday. The two veterans have some history between them, which could be why the bout is happening in the first place.

